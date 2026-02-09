Cadeler’s Nexra Lines Up O&M Campaign in Taiwan

Nexra, Cadeler’s dedicated service concept, has signed a firm contract for the execution of an offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) campaign in Taiwan.

The contract, with an undisclosed client, has an expected value exceeding $23.6 million (EUR 20 million) and will be executed across two offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The campaign will commence in March 2026, will run for three to four months, and will be carried out by Cadeler’s wind installation vessel Wind Maker.

The contract will be executed by Nexra – Cadeler’s dedicated service concept – which launched in 2025 and is focused exclusively on the delivery of O&M services, supporting clients throughout the operational lifetime of offshore wind farms.

“This contract underlines Nexra’s strength in execution and flexibility to respond quickly to client needs in the operational phase of offshore wind farms. In securing near-term campaigns such as this, Nexra demonstrates its ability to drive utilization across Cadeler’s fleet, while continuing to deliver the reliability and technical expertise our clients expect,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

In response to this market development, Cadeler established Nexra in 2025 as a focused platform for offshore wind service and maintenance activities, strengthening long-term client relationships and underlining Cadeler’s strategic emphasis on the aftermarket.

Nexra’s portfolio currently includes Zaratan, Wind Scylla and Wind Keeper, with flexibility to use additional vessels as needed.

With this new campaign in Taiwan, Nexra continues to expand its footprint in key offshore wind markets, reinforcing Cadeler’s ambition to be a long-term partner across the full operational lifecycle of offshore wind farms.