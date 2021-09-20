CADMATIC Expands in Canada

Finland-based CADMATIC said it is expanding its presence in Canada to support Seaspan Shipyards and to drive business development in the North American region. A local Canadian business entity, CADMATIC INC. has been set up in Vancouver and the recruitment of employees has started.

The first employee for local customer services has already been hired. For the immediate future, CADMATIC plans to recruit more hull and outfitting application specialists, with other recruitments to support business development to follow.

CADMATIC’s key customer in the region, Seaspan Shipyards, specializes in new construction of and repair work on ferries, Coast Guard vessels, naval ships, barges, tugs, yachts, fishing vessels, Arctic Class and research vessels of all types and sizes.

According to Geert Tepper, CADMATIC Vice President, Marine, CADMATIC is committed to providing the best local support for Seaspan in the region.

“Initially, our primary focus is on ensuring that Seaspan gets the best possible support, both locally in Canada and from our other customer support centers when necessary. We have other customers in North America that will also benefit from our increased local presence,” Tepper said.

He added that North America is a region that holds much business potential for CADMATIC: “There is a lot of commercial shipbuilding for local markets in North America and there is, for example, a lot of river barges, workboats and ferries being built in the region. The construction of coastguard and naval vessels and their support vessels is also a very big business. We can add value to all of these kinds of design and construction projects.”