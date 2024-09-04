California Department of Fish and Wildlife Adds New Patrol Boat

Bellingham, Wash. aluminum boatbuilder All American Marine (AAM) announced it has delivered a new 74-foot catamaran patrol boat to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Law Enforcement Division.

The 74’ x 27.5’ twin-engine hydrofoil-assisted catamaran is equipped to handle near coastal and offshore missions and will support partner agencies. Missions will include multi-day patrols, commercial gear inspection and recovery, fishery enforcement, and marine protected area patrols. Additionally, the boat is designed to facilitate increased capabilities in adverse sea conditions, perform dive missions and ensure comprehensive law enforcement and protection across the California coast.

The vessel’s utilization of Teknicraft’s advanced dynamic hydrofoil system minimizes drag, enhances fuel efficiency, and provides superior stability and passenger comfort. Powered by two Cat C-18 diesel engines, each delivering 800 horsepower, the boat achieved a fully laden cruise speed of 24.5 knots, with a top speed of 27 knots. The large 2,000-gallon fuel capacity ensures extended operational range and endurance.

A Teknicraft Rapid RHIB launching and retrieval system is integrated between the aft sponsons, enhancing safety and reducing the time and manpower required to deploy the vessel’s rigid hull inflatable boat, allowing for deployment and retrieval in under one minute. The boat's electronics package includes a FLIR M364C-LR High-Resolution Thermal Imaging video with tracking to assist with vessel monitoring duties and spotting violators along the California coast. Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and enforcement technology, the vessel features sophisticated systems, including a suite of Furuno electronic equipment. These technologies can also support some oceanographic and biological research.

The boat’s design also includes spacious deck areas for illegal trap seizures, comfortable accommodations for up to 10 personnel, and the capacity to host additional passengers for day operations. The vessel is constructed to U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T standards.

“This vessel represents a significant advancement in marine patrol capabilities for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” said Ron Wille, All American Marine President & COO. “We are honored to have partnered with the CDFW to build this innovative patrol boat, which will enhance their enforcement capabilities, allowing them to better perform their mission, particularly with the revolutionary Rapid RHIB Deployment System from Teknicraft. This feature will streamline operations for the CDFW.”