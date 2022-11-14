Callais Joins Conrad Board of Directors

Conrad Industries Announces Appointment of Larry J. Callais to its Board of Directors

Morgan City, La. based shipbuilding group Conrad Industries, Inc. announced on Firday that it has appointed Larry J. Callais to its Board of Directors. Callais will serve as an independent Class I director, and as a member of the company’s Independent Directors Committee, effective immediately.

Johnny Conrad, Conrad Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome Larry Callais to our Board. Larry is well- known and well-respected in the business community in and around where Conrad has its primary operations. His skills and experience as a community banker and leader in the financial services industry will provide our Board and management with important insights and perspectives.”

Callais served as Chief Executive Officer of M C Bank from 1999 until 2021. He joined the bank in 1977. M C Bank is a Morgan City-based commercial bank with seven locations in south Louisiana. Among his many civic and professional activities, Callais has served as Chairman of the Board of the St. Mary Parish Foundation, served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City and is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Bankers Association. He is a Certified Public Accountant, on inactive status.