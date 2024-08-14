Callan Marine Awarded $104 Million Texas Dredging Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District (SWG) on Monday awarded a $104 million contract to Galveston-based dredging contractor Callan Marine for the deepening of the Brazos Island Harbor (BIH) Ship Channel in South Texas.

In partnership with the Port of Brownsville, USACE will deepen a 13-mile stretch of the ship channel by 10 feet, bringing the authorized depth to 52 feet. This phase of the project is referred to as BIH Segment B.

Callan Marine will remove approximately 7 million cubic yards of material using a pipeline dredge, which will be placed into Placement Area (PA) 5B. The Port of Brownsville had previously upgraded PA 5B and PA 7 in anticipation of this project. Work is set to begin in October 2024 and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

“Our close partnership with the Port of Brownsville has been instrumental in making this channel deepening project a reality," said Ramon F. Navarro, a senior project manager with SWG's Project Management Branch.

Meanwhile, another ongoing construction contract focused on deepening the remaining section of the Port of Brownsville's ship channel, known as the BIH Segment A project, is being spearheaded by the private partner NextDecade LNG, working with the Port of Brownsville. This project entails 12 miles of channel deepening, including deepening the channel entrance to 54 feet for the first 4.5 miles, followed by a transition to a depth of 52 feet for the next 7.5 miles. The project also includes enhancements to placement areas, dredging of berthing zones, and the installation of navigation aids.

"The port's critical cost-sharing participation has allowed the Corps to undertake this transformative infrastructure improvement, which will have lasting positive impacts on the south Texas economy. By deepening the ship channel, we are not only fulfilling our mission to maintain America's vital waterways, but also generating immense economic benefits through increased trade, shipping efficiencies, and supporting the region’s industries,” said Col. Rhett Blackmon, SWG’s district commander.

“The deepening of the Brownsville Ship Channel is a monumental project that will set the Port of Brownsville on a strong path for the future,” said Port of Brownsville director and CEO William Dietrich. “This investment ensures that the port remains a critical player in the global supply chain, supporting sustainable growth for diverse industries. Our partnership with the USACE and NextDecade on the BIH project further solidifies the port’s commitment to advancing our position for the betterment of our region and the communities we serve.”

The Port of Brownsville primarily handles commodities such as petroleum products, wind energy components, ores and minerals, steel and other metals, vegetable oils, grains and various aggregates. It ranks 50th out of 150 maritime ports in the nation for waterborne cargo movement, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 2022 Annual Report.