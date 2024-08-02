CalMac to Retire 40-year-old Ferry in Fleet Modernization Push

One of the oldest ferries in the CalMac fleet will be retired later this year after almost four decades of operation, as the Scottish operator phases out older tonnage and modernizes its service with new vessels.

The Hebridean Isles, built by Cochrane Shipbuilders in the mid-1980s, will retire in November, having served Scotland's west coast communities since her maiden voyage in December 1985. Affectionally known as the Heb Isles, the 85-meter roll-on, roll-off ferry has primarily served Islay in recent years.

The operator said the ferry will likely exit active service in mid-November, allowing time to travel to a recycling facility before the vessel's certification expires on November 21.

Replacing the vintage ferry will be the first of four new vessels being built at Cemre Shipyard in Turkey, Isle of Islay, which will enter service on the route later this year, followed by a second vessel, Loch Indaal, from early 2025.

Craig Ramsay, CalMac's fleet management director, said, "MV Hebridean Isles' planned disposal marks the latest step in a period of significant change for CalMac, which will see the rapid modernization of our fleet of major vessels by 2026."

Given Hebridean Isles' age and general condition, significant works had already been identified for overhaul, CalMac said. This, plus the requirement for a mandatory five-year survey, means the vessel would have spent a large period in drydock, certainly missing the bulk of the winter timetable.

"If the Heb Isles were to be retained, she would require a significant program of work in overhaul due to her age and general condition and this would keep her out of service for months. In providing an update on her disposal now, we're aiming to provide certainty to our communities and customers ahead of winter," Ramsay explained.

"Vessels become a part of the fabric of the island communities they serve, and CalMac colleagues and islanders, particularly on Islay, will be sorry to see the Heb Isles exit the fleet after a long period of service. That's why we are keen to mark her departure in some form come November," Ramsay added.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of the ferries' owner CMAL, said, "Our plan to bring six new major vessels to the network by the end of 2025 is well underway, and with two of them headed for the Islay route, it's time to retire the Hebridean Isles. She's been one of the most flexible vessels on the network, having served almost every route at some point in her distinguished career."

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the new vessels, works are ongoing to upgrade Kennacraig port on the mainland, and Port Askaig on Islay. The new ferries will increase vehicle and freight capacity on the route by almost 40%.