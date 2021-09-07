Canada's New Oil Spill Response Boats Powered by Scania

Engine manufacturer Scania said it has been selected by the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) to power four 52-foot oil spill response landing crafts.

Currently in production by family-owned Burlington, Wash welded aluminum boat manufacturer the William E. Munson Company, the vessels are powered by twin keel-cooled 750 HP Scania DI13-liter 088M engines with Twin Disc 5095 marine gearboxes, supplied by distributor Cascade Engine Center. Propulsion is provided by Hamilton 403 waterjets. This combination offers a top speed of 35 knots at full power. The first boat was delivered in June; hull number two will be launched this week; hull number three is currently in rigging and has the engines installed; and hull number four is in the early stages of welding.

Built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, the twin Scania DI13-liter engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers, the manufacturer said. The resulting lighter weight, combined with Scania’s proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency, according to Scania.

WCMRC is the Transport Canada-certified marine spill response organization for Canada’s West Coast. The organization’s mandate under the Canada Shipping Act is to be prepared to respond to marine oil spills along all of British Columbia’s coastline, and to mitigate the impact when a spill occurs. This includes the protection of wildlife, economic and environmental sensitivities, and the safety of both the responders and the public.