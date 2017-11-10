Marine Link
Friday, November 10, 2017

Port Canaveral Names German as Director

November 10, 2017

Dave German (Photo: Port Canaveral)

Dave German (Photo: Port Canaveral)

Port Canaveral's Cruise Team is gaining a new dimension with the appointment of Dave German as Director, Cruise Business Development, effective Friday, November 10, 2017. German previously served as Port Canaveral's Senior Harbormaster. In his new role, he will be responsible for building the Port's alliances with cruise lines for both home ported and port-of-call vessels.


Dave German holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marine transportation and logistics from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and earned an MBA in finance from Ohio University. He joined Port Canaveral in March, 2005 as Port Operations Manager and was promoted to Senior Harbormaster in February, 2013.  During that time, German led the Port's management of maritime operations and overall usage of the Canaveral Port Authority’s docks and waterways.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News