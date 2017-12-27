GoodBulk Opts for Six More CarVal Capesizes

Greek dry bulk owner Goodbulk informed that it expects to exercise the options to buy six more Capesize vessels for a price of USD 134.2 million.

The purchase option was part of an agreement signed between Goodbulk and Carval Investors in October this year for a total of 13 Capezsize bulkers.

"The option exercise is expected to be funded by a combination of cash on hand, availability under existing and new credit facilities, and issuance of $80.4 million of new shares, including 3,727,513 shares to be issued to funds managed by CarVal Investors, and the 1,680,441 Offer Shares in the Rights Offering. Net debt as a percentage of gross asset value is expected to remain below 30%," said a press release from the company.

Upon delivery of the Option Vessels, the Company will control a fleet of 25 dry bulk vessels consisting of 22 Capesize vessels, 1 Panamax vessel and 2 Supramax vessels. The Option Vessels are expected to be delivered in the 1st quarter 2018.

The Company will issue 494,131 Offer Shares in the first settlement, with 1,186,310 Offer Shares expected to be issued in subsequent settlements, to coincide with vessel acquisition closings.