One Person Missing After Boat Capsized

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for one person who ended up in the Pungo River near Hobucken, N.C. after a boat capsized.



The 21-foot TowBoatUS vessel was towing a 47-foot recreational boat when the lead vessel capsized near the river entrance Thursday morning.



Officials say and they are now searching the water for a 45-year-old TowBoatUS captain reported to be wearing coveralls, rubber boots and a lifejacket.



Coast Guard crews aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and helicopter are searching on scene along with state and local partners, including North Carolina Wildlife and Beaufort County crews.



The one man aboard the recreational boat being towed was taken to shore and evaluated by EMS.