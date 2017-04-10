Carboline: 70 Years of Coatings and Linings

Coatings, linings and fireproofing company Carboline was founded by Stanley Lopata in St. Louis, Mo. in 1947 and has since gone on to become a global organization, now celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2017.

“We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees, partners and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization,” said company president Chris Tiernay. “We have dedicated ourselves to years of product innovation and manufacturing efficiencies to provide our customers with the highest quality products and service.”

In its 70 years, Carboline has grown to more than seven research facilities, 20 manufacturing facilities and hundreds of warehouses, with more than 500 products launched, including brands such as Bitumastic, Carboguard, Carbozinc, Firefilm, Phenoline, Plasite, Polyclad, Pyrocrete, Pyroclad, Reactamine, Sanitile, Thermo-Lag, Thermaline and more.

Carboline products have been used on iconic projects like NASA’s Cape Canaveral Launch Station, Atlanta’s Olympic Stadium, as well as countless other museums, stadiums, refineries, power plants, water tanks and marine vessels.

Throughout 2017, Carboline has planned events for employees and customers in the celebration of the 70-year milestone.