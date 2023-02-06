Cargotec Appoints Lindholm as President and CEO

Finnish cargo handling machinery manufacturer Cargotec on Monday announced its board of directors has appointed Casimir Lindholm to succeed Mika Vehviläinen as the company's president and CEO, effective April 1, 2023.

A member of Cargotec's board since 2021, Lindholm has held CEO positions both in Eltel and Lemminkäinen and many board memberships.

“I’m honored and excited to be leading Cargotec at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history, with a strong foundation and a clear vision into its next development phase of growth as we have communicated before. With a talented team, a strong portfolio of businesses with decision making close to customers, and a commitment to sustainability and profitable growth, I believe that the company is in an excellent position to create value by empowering our businesses even further in the years to come,” Lindholm said.

“Casimir is a seasoned leader as a listed company CEO with a proven track record of reshaping businesses. His membership in Cargotec’s board is an advantage providing profound knowledge and understanding of Cargotec’s business and strategic direction. The work to develop the company to its full potential continues and the board of directors is confident that under Casimir’s leadership, Cargotec will continue to drive value for our shareholders and customers,” says Jaakko Eskola, chair of Cargotec's board of directors. “Additionally, I would like to express our gratitude to our retiring CEO Mika Vehviläinen for his leadership and outstanding contributions to our business.”

Vehviläinen was appointed as Cargotec CEO in 2013. Cargotec announced in December 2022, that Vehviläinen had informed the board of his intention to retire from Cargotec during 2023, in accordance with the terms of his CEO service contract, and that Cargotec’s board had initiated a search for a successor. Vehviläinen will an advisor to the board of directors until the end of February 2024, after which he will retire.