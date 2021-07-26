Carlos Maenhout Retires, Bruno Storms takes the helm at BMT Belgium

Effective July 1, 2021, Carlos Maenhout is retiring from his position as Founder and Managing Director of BMT Belgium, the company that he and his wife founded in 1991, a company subsequently sold to the BMT Group in 2005.

Carlos Maenhout qualified with a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Ghent, and with an Honors Degree in Maritime Science from the University of Antwerp. His consultancy career in maritime has spanned over four decades, and since 1981 his positions have covered a wide variety of work in ship repair yards, a classification society and a shipping company. Since 1990, Maenhout has built extensive experience and a solid track record working as both a naval architect and marine surveyor. In 1991, Maenhout founded Techmar International NV in Belgium, and under his command the Belgium office has delivered more than 20,000 assignments to date.

Ahead of Maenhout’s retirement, and as part of BMT’s efforts to ensure the continuation of business services being delivered by its offices in Belgium, four experienced consultants have been hired over the past three years. Maenhout appointed Bruno Storms, who has been with the organization for almost 20 years, as his successor.

Bruno Storms. Image courtesy BMT