Carnival Cancels Cruises in Early 2021

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled additional voyages in the early months of 2021 as it works to meet requirements to resume operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Having already suspended U.S. cruises for the remainder of this year, the cruise industry giant said Wednesday it has canceled all voyages from U.S. homeports through January 31, as well as sailings from Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego through February 28, and embarkations on Carnival Legend out of Tampa through March 26.

The cruise line said it continues to build and implement its plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order issued on October 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Carnival said it is in the process of building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations, which will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston. Consistent with CDC protocols, Carnival Horizon arrives in Miami this week, and Carnival Breeze will be the next ship back to the U.S. In total, 16 Carnival ships are currently following the CDC process for an eventual resumption of guest service in the U.S. in 2021, including Carnival Conquest, Dream, Ecstasy, Elation, Freedom, Glory, Liberty, Miracle, Panorama, Pride, Sensation, Sunrise, Sunshine and Vista. Mardi Gras, which is under construction at Meyer Turku in Finland, will also enter service in 2021.

In addition, Carnival had previously cancelled certain other itineraries on four ships (Magic, Paradise, Valor, and Victory/Radiance) that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021, with the plan to return them to operations after maintenance work and upgrades are completed.

Carnival previously cancelled operations in Australia through March 2, 2021.