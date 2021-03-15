Carnival Corp CEO Sees Two More Tough Years Ahead
Cruise operator Carnival Corp Chief Executive Arnold Donald has said that shrinking its fleet due to the pandemic will slow its full recovery until 2023, as cruise lines battle a prolonged fallout from on-board outbreaks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The cruise company’s full fleet might be sailing by the end of this year but with a smaller fleet it will take longer to recover to pre-crisis revenues, Donald told the newspaper in an interview.
Carnival in January reported a bigger-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net loss as business was brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by William Mallard)