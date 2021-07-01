Marine Link
Carnival Units Cancel Australian Cruises Through Mid-December

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 1, 2021

© Studio Porto Sabbia / Adobe Stock

Carnival Corp’s Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia on Wednesday canceled voyages in and out of the country through mid-December, citing uncertainty regarding the resumption of cruise holidays.

Australia banned the entry of cruise ships in March 2020 when they were the source of most of the country's early COVID-19 cases. The curbs were extended last month to September 17.

P&O Cruises Australia said in a statement that the industry had been in talks with the Australian government and public health authorities since last October for the re-start of domestic-only cruising.

“They (the cruise businesses) are like every business in Australia – they need certainty, and I am concerned they may find it increasingly difficult to hang on without a clear pathway forward,” P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said.

Princess Cruises said in a separate statement that it would move guests booked for a canceled trip to an equivalent cruise next year.


(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; Editing by Aditya Soni)

