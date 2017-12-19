New LNG Carrier for NYK, KEPCO Named LNG Sakura

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier jointly owned by NYK and Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc. (KEPCO) was officially named LNG Sakura during a ceremony at the Sakaide shipyard of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

LNG Sakura is the first vessel to be co-owned between NYK (30 percent) and KEPCO (70 percent), and after construction is completed, it will transport LNG sourced from shale gas fields in North America and various other locations, in a 20-year charter agreement.

The new ship features a moss-type tank, the largest in the industry, having a capacity of about 177,000 m3, enabling highly efficient transport. In addition, the ship is an energy-saving carrier equipped with a new twin-screw and a dual-fuel diesel electric propulsion engine that improves fuel consumption and propulsion performance.

Length overall: About 300 m

Breadth: About 48.9 m

Tank capacity: About 177,000 m3 (moss-type)

Main engine: Dual-Fuel Diesel Electric Propulsion System (DFDE)

Vessel-owner: LNG SAKURA Shipping Corporation (Share: NYK 30%, KEPCO 70%)

Flag: Bahamas

Shipyard: Sakaide shipyard, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ship management: NYK