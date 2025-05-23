Caspian Pipeline Consortium: Damaged Pipeline Is Back Online

A pumping station on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline in Russia damaged in February is back in service, operator CPC said on Friday.

The route is Kazakhstan's main means of exporting crude and also carries Russian oil to the Black Sea for export by tanker.

The Kropotkinskaya pumping station was damaged in what was described as a drone attack.

Moscow accused Ukraine of striking the site, something the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged.

While the pumping station was being repaired CPC continued deliveries by bypassing the facility.

The pipeline carries more than 1% of the world's daily supply of oil.

It stretches over 1,500 km (939 miles) from Kazakhstan's vast Tengiz oilfield to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Separately, CPC said the pipeline had restarted pumping oil on Friday after stopping for three days for planned maintenance.

(Reuters/Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)