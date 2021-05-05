Castor Buys Another Bulk Carrier

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Castor Maritime announced it has acquired a 2013 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier for $21 million, marking the Cyprus-based shipping company's 18th vessel acquisition of 2021.

Castor did not name the seller, but said it expects to take delivery of the vessel within the second quarter or beginning of the third quarter of this year.

The Nasdaq-listed company has been swiftly expanding its dry bulk fleet, having bought three bulk carriers in 2020 and another 10 so far in 2021. Castor has also added eight tankers since its entry into the segment in February.

Castor CEO, Petros Panagiotidis, said, “We continue to steadily execute our expansion plan with the addition of another Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, to Castor’s fleet. Upon completion of all our announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of 24 vessels across the dry bulk and tanker segments.”