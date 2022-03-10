Castor Maritime Lines Up New Charter Agreements

Shipping company Castor Maritime Inc. announced it has secured charter agreements for several of its bulk carriers.

The Magic Moon, a 2005 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25,000. The charter commenced on March 6, 2022, and has a minimum duration of about 30 days.

The Magic Argo, a 2009 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 103% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. The charter is expected to commence on April 4, 2022, and will have a minimum duration of twelve months and a maximum duration of fifteen months at the charterer’s option.

The Magic Venus, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. The charter is expected to commence on April 15, 2022, and will have a minimum duration of about thirteen months and a maximum duration of about fifteen months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.