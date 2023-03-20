Marine Link
Monday, March 20, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Castor Maritime Sells 2007-built Panamax for $12.6 Million

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 20, 2023

© Maz Wei / MarineTraffic.com

© Maz Wei / MarineTraffic.com

Shipping company Castor Maritime announced it has sold the 2007-built Panamax bulk carrier Magic Rainbow to an undisclosed buyer for $12.6 million.

The 73,593 dwt vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner during the second quarter of 2023.

Nasdaq-listed Castor Maritime said it expects to record an approximately $4.4 million net gain on the sale, excluding transaction related costs.

The deal remains subject to the execution of customary definitive documentation, the company added.

Castor owns a fleet of 22 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.7 million dwt, consisting of one Capesize, seven Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 2 2,700 TEU containership.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Getting the Work Right: Coordinating Money, Time and Big Projects

Steps to Take Now for New Maritime Infrastructure Funding Opportunities
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Maritime Transport: Fuels, Emissions and Sustainability

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week