Castrol Launches BioTrans GB

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has launched Castrol BioTrans GB, a new lubricant for use in thrusters, some controllable pitch propeller (CPP) systems and deck machinery.

Castrol BioTrans GB is an Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) that complies with the current US Vessel Incidental Discharge Act (VIDA) criteria.

Castrol BioTrans GB is an extreme pressure (EP) and demulsifying gear oil range developed with fully saturated synthetic esters and a specially selected additive technology. As a result of this formulation, it protects gears, even when subjected to high loads, offers lubrication and corrosion protection, with strong oxidation performance and hydrolytic and thermal stability.

Castrol BioTrans GB offers good compatibility with common elastomer materials including Nitrile and FKM. It has proven performance under extreme operating conditions such as temperatures ranging from -25ºC (-13ºF) to +100ºC (212ºF). The formulation is engineered to manage seawater ingress to ensure it resists hydrolytic degradation and maintains performance.

BioTrans GB is compatible and miscible in all proportions with Castrol BioStat and is part of the broader Castrol Bio Range. The product has been tested and approved by several leading thrusters and manufacturers.