Caterpillar Marine Unveils C32B 2433 MHP Engine

Following the launch of the C32B 2025 MHP engine, Caterpillar Marine has announced the release of the new Cat C32B Triple Turbo 2433 MHP (2400BHP) high-performance marine engine, with a rated engine speed of 2,300 rpm.

With a 20% increase in power output, the C32B Triple Turbo engine leverages the same core engine upgrades as the C32B 2025 MHP rating while offering additional features and benefits, the manufacturer said. The C32B 3-Turbo is geared toward yachting, sportfishing and governmental applications.

Compared to the C32B 2025 MHP model, the new engine has an updated cooling system and a new sequential (three-turbo) air system that delivers faster response and better performance. Additional options include extended oil change intervals, full MCS certification, including duplex filtration and a cosmetic engine cover.

The C32B Triple Turbo engine has something to offer for everyone in the high-performance segment, such as higher vessel speed for sport fishers, more environmentally friendly options (IMO III SCR) for motor yachts, and 2025 MHP Intermittent Duty classification for governmental applications, Caterpillar Marine said, adding that the C32B was designed with repowers in mind to provide more power and life to existing vessels.

The new C32B Triple Turbo complies with EPA Tier 3 Recreational and IMO II emissions regulations, and a fully integrated SCR solution for IMO III. Additional certifications may also be available.

The Cat C32B Triple Turbo engine will be available to order in late 2021 and comes with warranty coverage.