Marine Link
Tuesday, February 6, 2018

HPH Trust Cautiously Optimistic on 2018

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 5, 2018

Photo: Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

Photo: Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

 Hong Kong's Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) saw its fourth-quarter earnings fall 38.4 per cent on weaker revenue and losses from associated companies.

 
The company announced an attributable net profit of HK$237.8 million for the three months to Dec 31 last year - down from HK$385.8 million in the same period a year earlier.
 
The Trustee-Manager remains cautiously optimistic about the expected cargo volume for 2018. 
 
Major liners have announced plans to continue to invest and build more megavessels of up to 22,000 TEU and this potential excess capacity will likely put pressure on freight rates, and as a result, keep port tariffs in check. 
 
HPH Trust will continue to build on its strengths whilst adhering to strict financial discipline, and with its modern facilities and efficient mega-vessel handling capabilities, the Trustee-Manager is confident that it is well-equipped to respond to external developments and challenges.
 
Shipping lines will continue to deploy mega-vessels to attain capacity and fleet optimisation to derive further cost efficiencies. In addition, focus has shifted from port performance to supply chain performance to drive competitiveness and operational efficiencies. 
 
Furthermore, greater emphasis will be placed on security in the wake of growing cyber-attack threats on companies. 
 
Against these settings, with a strategic transshipment hub in Hong Kong, the exemplary mega-vessel handling capabilities of YICT and our strategic investment in state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, HPH Trust is well positioned to support the changing requirement of the container shipping industry and maintain its reputation as the preferred gateways to the vast Pearl River hinterland.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News