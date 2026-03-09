CBP Officers Seize 214 Pounds of Cocaine in Puerto Rico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized approximately 214 pounds (97 kilograms) of cocaine concealed from under a vessel arriving on Feb. 26. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $1.7 million.

CBP officers discovered the narcotics concealed within a parasitic device attached to the hull of the M/V Medstar, which arrived from Rio Haina, Dominican Republic.

The seizure occurred during a routine vessel boarding, when officers deployed underwater drone technology to inspect the vessel’s hull.

The investigation is ongoing.



