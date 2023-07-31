CCS Grants AiP to China’s First Methanol Bunkering Ship Design

China Classification Society (CCS) has completed the first approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a methanol bunkering ship in China.

The AiP was issued by CCS Wuhan Rules and Research Institute to Zhejiang Seahead Ship Design and Research Institute.

The ship, with a maximum capacity of 7,500t and capable of bunkering fuel oil and methanol, is designed to service large ships. The design fully considers the risks of methanol bunkering and the future development of demand in Zhoushan, a bunkering center for Northeast Asia.

The speed, deadweight, economy and adaptability of ship type have all reached the advanced level of similar international ships, says CCS. “The AIP certificate lays a solid foundation for the design, assessment and verification of methanol bunkering ships in China, which will help the industry to meet the growing demand for marine methanol fuel bunkering.”



