CCS Grants AIP for 85,000 DWT Ammonia-fueled Bulker

China Classification Society (CCS) announced it has recently granted approval in principle (AIP) to a 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier design it codeveloped with Singapore’s SDTR Marine Pte Ltd. (SDTR) and Shanghai’s Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI)

Ammonia has been attracting much attention from the maritime industry for its potential as an alternative green and clean fuel to help meet decarbonization goals.

SDTR, SDARI and CCS in 2022 set up a joint development project team to create the design. SDTR shared crucial and key operational data essential for development, and SDARI conducted the design with CCS support and reviews.

Gao Dehui, SDTR CEO, expressed that this 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier project is a milestone for SDTR’s Green and Sustainability Policy, of which is to develop a more environmentally friendly fleet is one of the key mission.

SDARI Vice President, Zhou Zhiyong said that SDARI applied the latest hydrodynamic and new energy technologies to this vessel, and hopes to create a star product to lead the industry.