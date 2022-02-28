Marine Link
CCS Issues AIP for Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System

February 28, 2022

(Photo: CCS)

China Classification Society (CCS) said it has issued an approval in principle (AIP) certificate for a marine onboard carbon capture and storage system developed by Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI).

Designed to help reduce the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of ships, the solution is said to be the first marine decarbonization system with completely independent intellectual property rights in China.

The system consists of absorption column, regeneration column, compression and liquefaction unit, absorbent supply and storage unit, waste water treatment unit and control unit, etc. It can absorb and store the CO2 generated from the exhaust of marine diesel engine with high efficiency. 

