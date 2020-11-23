CDC Says Cruise Ships Pose Very High Risk for Coronavirus
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday it recommended that all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.
The CDC advised passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested three to five days after their trip and stay home for seven days after travel, even if they test negative.
Last month, the agency issued a framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations after a no-sail order issued in March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic was to expire.
The CDC said earlier that from March 1 through September 28, data showed “a total of 3,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships and 41 deaths.”
