Celebrity Ascent Delivered to Celebrity Cruises

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Celebrity Cruises announced it has taken delivery of its latest newbuild, the 141,420 GT Celebrity Ascent, built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

The fourth cruise ship in the line's Edge Series, Celebrity Ascent is 1,073 feet long with a 128-foot beam, 27-foot draft and capacity for up to 3,260 passengers. Equipped with Wärtsilä engines and ABB Azipod propulsion, the vessel cruises at speeds up to 22 knots.

"Celebrity Ascent features all the innovative and award-winning Edge Series signature experiences that launched a new era in cruise ship design, plus a few new enhancements, and I can't wait to welcome our guests aboard," said Celebrity Cruises president Laura Hodges Bethge.

"Celebrity Ascent is yet another example of innovation driving our mission to provide the best vacations responsibly. The ship continues Celebrity's ambition to redefine premium travel and take it to new heights," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises parent company Royal Caribbean Group.

Celebrity Ascent will enter service in December, offering Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. through April, before heading to the Mediterranean for cruises from Barcelona and Rome.

"I am convinced that Celebrity Ascent will meet the same success as the other ships in the prestigious Edge Series. Its fine exterior and interior design and its exceptional seaworthiness make it an outstanding ship," said Chantiers de l'Atlantique general director Laurent Castaing.

A fifth ship in the Edge Series, Celebrity Xcel, is currently under construction for scheduled delivery in 2025.