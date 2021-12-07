Centus Marine Orders Another Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has won a new contract from Centus Marine for a 42m Fast Crew Boat (FCB).

"The vessel will be the latest bespoke design FCB Strategic Marine delivers for Centus Marine, with two vessels successfully delivered to the offshore marine service provider in 2021 despite the challenges of the global pandemic, and one slated for delivery early 2022," Strategic Marine said.

The latest 42m FCB will be powered by three Cummins KTA50 engines, cruising at 30 knots and reaching top speeds of more than 31 knots.

"Designed with rigorous weight control measures to boost performance, the vessel incorporates robust hull engineering specifically designed for tough commercial environments and demanding offshore conditions where it will be operational," Strategic Marine added.

The vessel will be able to accommodate up to 100 personnel in business class recliner seats and will have dedicated luggage racks, and an accommodation area that offers 12 berths in seven cabins.

The new vessel also offers bow boarding, an enlarged wheelhouse, and a large incorporated deck storage area with wide walkways to ensure safe and efficient crew transfer in challenging offshore conditions, said the shipbuilder, which has so far built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminum and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and naval defense sectors.