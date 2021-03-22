Centus Marine Orders Two Fast Crew Boats from Strategic Marine

Singapore's Strategic Marine has secured an order to construct two fast crew boats for Centus Marine.

"This is the fifth and sixth vessel built by Strategic Marine for Centus Marine and follows the delivery of a 40m FCB in February 2021," Strategic Marine.

Propelled by three Cummins KTA50 engines, the 42m FCB will cruise at 30 knots, and can reach a top speed of over 31 knots, Strategic Marine said.

"The design incorporates the robust engineering of hulls proven in tough commercial marine environment and is fully compliant to Petronas’ requirements," the shipbuilder added.

The accommodation area features 12 berths in seven cabins and can accommodate up to 100 personnel onboard.

" [The vessel] offers spacious business class recliner seats, dedicated luggage racks, a large, incorporated deck storage and wide, efficient walkways to facilitate crew transfer amid demanding offshore conditions," Strategic Marine said.



