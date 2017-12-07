DMA Call for Various Certificates

Time has come to apply for renewal of CLC, Bunker, Athens and Wreck Removal Certificates from the Danish Maritime Authority(DMA). The certificates must be renewed once a year when the underlying insurance expires.

Ships that are required to hold a certificate must not operate without valid certificates. Many certificates expire on 20 February 2018; these are typically the CLC, Bunker, Athens and Wreck Removal Certificates based on P&I insurance.

Some CLC, Bunker, Athens and WRC Certificates expire on dates other than 20 February 2018. That typically goes for certificates issued on the basis of declarations on cover for liability (Blue Cards) from insurance companies that are not members of the International Group of P&I Clubs.

Shipowners with such Blue Cards should pay particular attention to the need to apply for fresh certificates in time, as the Danish Maritime Authority normally needs to approve these companies on an annual basis.

The Danish Maritime Authority accepts electronic Blue Cards from approved insurance companies and issues insurance certificates for Danish ships digitally. However, foreign ships can be issued only with paper certificates.

CLC Certificates concern insurance cover for liability for oil pollution damage. Danish ships carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of resistant mineral oil with carbon hydrids in bulk as cargo must acquire the certificate.

Foreign ships carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of oil in bulk as cargo also need a CLC Certificate if they call at a Danish port, place of loading or unloading or the Danish continental shelf area.

Bunker Certificates concern insurance cover for liability for bunker oil pollution damage. Danish ships with a GT of 1,000 or more must acquire the certificate.

Foreign ships with a GT of 1,000 or more also need a Bunker Certificate if they intend to call at a Danish port, a Danish place of loading or unloading or the Danish continental shelf area, or if they are operating permanently in Danish territorial waters.

Athens Certificates concern insurance cover for passenger and luggage liability relating to accidents occurring during commercial carriage of passengers by sea. Danish passenger ships in international trade and Danish passenger ships of classes A and B in national trade must acquire the certificate.

Foreign passenger ships also need Athens Certificates if they intend to call at a Danish port, place of loading or unloading or continental shelf area. That also goes for foreign class A and B passenger ships in national trade in Danish territorial waters.

Wreck Removal Certificates (WRC Certificates) concern insurance cover for liability for the location, marking and removal of wrecks. Danish ships with a GT of 300 or more need a certificate.

Foreign ships with a GT of 300 or more also need a certificate if they intend to call at or depart from a Danish port or an offshore installation in Danish territorial waters.