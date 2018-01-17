Marine Link
LME Certification for Port of Amsterdam

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 17, 2018

Photo: Port of Amsterdam

Photo: Port of Amsterdam

 Port of Amsterdam was awarded an LME certification this week by the London Metal Exchange (LME).

 
From now on, Amsterdam is listed as a goods delivery point for aluminium, aluminium alloy, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. This will enable our terminals and forwarding companies to strengthen their position in the ferro and non-ferro markets for short and deep sea.
 
The application for the certification was submitted by Port of Amsterdam to the London Metal Exchange (LME) in November 2017. 
 
The arrival of two ship-to-shore gantry cranes at HCT in the summer of 2017 made this application complete. The certification will become effective 90 days after the first business has been approved by LME.
 
This award contributes to the diversification policy pursued by the Port. Amsterdam already has a leading position globally in the storage and trading of soft commodities (cocoa). This certification fittingly complements the storage and trading of commodities in general.
 
