Marine Link
Thursday, November 9, 2017

ESPO Congrats Port Boulogne Calais for PERS Certification

November 8, 2017

Photo: European Sea Ports Organisation

Photo: European Sea Ports Organisation

 The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) congratulated the Port Boulogne Calais for achieving the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification, the only port sector specific environmental management standard provided by the EcoPorts Network.

 
The PERS certificate was handed over to the port during the ESPO General Assembly by the ESPO Chairman, Eamonn O’Reilly, the ESPO Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost and the EcoPorts Coordinator, Sotiris Raptis. 
 
Compliance with the PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance and the certificate has a validity of two years. There are currently 25 ports in Europe and its neighbouring countries in the EcoPorts Network certified by PERS. ESPO encourages all ports within its membership to apply for PERS certification.
 
On the occasion of receiving the PERS certificate, Armand Corbeaux, from the Port Boulogne Calais (picture, right), said: “Our port constantly aims at addressing the environmental risks and further improving its environmental strategy. EcoPorts and PERS have helped us obtain a better oversight and advance our environmental management."
 
"We have identified environmental challenges, taken into account good practices, better communicated our strategy to the public and finally achieved high environmental standards. For instance, since our last PERS certification, we have changed our waste management process and have aimed to improve energy efficiency,” Armand added.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News