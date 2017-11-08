ESPO Congrats Port Boulogne Calais for PERS Certification

The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) congratulated the Port Boulogne Calais for achieving the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification, the only port sector specific environmental management standard provided by the EcoPorts Network.

The PERS certificate was handed over to the port during the ESPO General Assembly by the ESPO Chairman, Eamonn O’Reilly, the ESPO Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost and the EcoPorts Coordinator, Sotiris Raptis.

Compliance with the PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance and the certificate has a validity of two years. There are currently 25 ports in Europe and its neighbouring countries in the EcoPorts Network certified by PERS. ESPO encourages all ports within its membership to apply for PERS certification.

On the occasion of receiving the PERS certificate, Armand Corbeaux, from the Port Boulogne Calais (picture, right), said: “Our port constantly aims at addressing the environmental risks and further improving its environmental strategy. EcoPorts and PERS have helped us obtain a better oversight and advance our environmental management."