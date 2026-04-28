Chairman DiBella Joins the U.S. Delegation to the IMO

Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Chairman Laura DiBella joined the U.S. delegation to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) this week for the 84th session of the Maritime Environmental Protection Committee in London. As part of the delegation, Chairman DiBella is reinforcing the U.S.’s opposition to the IMO Net-Zero Framework (NZF). The NZF is, plainly, an unnecessary tax on U.S. shippers and vessels operating in international waters. The NZF would cost the maritime industry billions of dollars annually. As the largest consumer of imported goods, these costs will be directly passed onto U.S. consumers.

The FMC is invested in the protection of U.S. cargo and closely monitors regulations or practices of foreign governments that could result in conditions unfavorable to shipping in the foreign trade of the United States. If unfavorable shipping conditions are found, the FMC can take remedial steps, including imposing fines and baring foreign flag vessels from calling at U.S. ports. 46 U.S.C. §§ 42106, 42107. In defense of U.S. shippers, Chairman DiBella has explained to IMO member countries that the NZF will have an anticompetitive and inflationary effect on the global economy.