Mark Ross Named OCIMF Chairman

Related News

Donnelly Elected as FFABA Tanker Chairman

Pat Donnelly, of Braemar ACM-GFI, has been elected as Chairman of the Tanker FFA Brokers Association. He replaces Ben Courtney…

Aldubaikhi Named Bahri’s Next CEO

Saudi Arabian maritime transport and logistics company Bahri has appointed Abdullah Aldubaikhi as its new chief executive office.

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

US Navy to Commission LCS Little Rock

The U.S. Navy will commission its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Little Rock (LCS 9),…

DNV GL Launches D-Class

DNV GL has launched a “D-Class” (Data Smart Classification) joint development project to develop an innovative Dynamic positioning…

NGOs, Unions Denounce Certification Issued to PHP Yard by RINA

In October, the PHP Family (Peace Happiness and Prosperity) shipbreaking yard received a Statement of Compliance with the…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…

US Invests $18.5 Mln in Offshore Wind Research

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced $18.5 million in new Department of Energy (DOE) funding for a consortium that…

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton

India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

Argentina Sticking with Submarine Program despite Disaster

Argentina and other South American countries are likely to maintain or increase their submarine programs despite the scrutiny…

US Navy Assists in Hunt for Lost Argentina Sub

The U.S. Navy has ordered its Undersea Rescue Command (URC) based in San Diego to deploy to Argentina Nov. 18, to support…