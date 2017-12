Mark Ross Named OCIMF Chairman

Chevron Shipping Company president Mark Ross has been appointed as chairman of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

Ross succeeds Shell’s Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, who stepped down as OCIMF chaurman in November after three years in the role.

“I am honored to be working with OCIMF members to advance our priorities,” Ross said. “First and foremost, we must continue to focus on the safety of the people that work in this important industry. We also must care for the environment and protect the oceans for the future. I also believe we must collaborate and build links with other shipping bodies to develop a more cohesive and effective community.”