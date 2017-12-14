Marine Link
Thursday, December 14, 2017

Mark Ross Named OCIMF Chairman

December 14, 2017

Mark Ross (Photo: OCIMF)

Mark Ross (Photo: OCIMF)

Chevron Shipping Company president Mark Ross has been appointed as chairman of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

 
The OCIMF Annual General Meeting voted on Tuesday to support the Executive Committee’s appointment of Ross, who has served as OCIMF vice-chair since 2015.
 
Ross succeeds Shell’s Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, who stepped down as OCIMF chaurman in November after three years in the role.
 
“I am honored to be working with OCIMF members to advance our priorities,” Ross said. “First and foremost, we must continue to focus on the safety of the people that work in this important industry. We also must care for the environment and protect the oceans for the future. I also believe we must collaborate and build links with other shipping bodies to develop a more cohesive and effective community.”
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News