Dong Energy Changes Name to Orsted

Following the profound strategic transformation from black to green energy and the recent divestment of the upstream oil and gas production, the name DONG Energy does not fit the company anymore.

Consequently, DONG Energy has today called an Extraordinary General Meeting to ask the shareholders of the company to approve a change of the company name to Ørsted.

Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: “DONG was originally short for Danish Oil and Natural Gas. With our profound strategic transformation and the divestment of our upstream oil and gas business, this is no longer who we are. Therefore, now is the right time to change our name.”

“Our vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Climate change is one of the most serious challenges facing the world today, and to av oid causing serious harm to the global ecosystems, we need to fundamentally change the way we power the world by switching from black to green energy,” Thomas Thune Andersen concludes.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO of DONG Energy, says: “2017 will be remembered as the year when offshore wind became cheaper than black energy, as demonstrated by the recent tenders for offshore wind in Germany and the UK. It has never been more clear that it is possible to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. The time is now right for us to change our name to demonstrate that we want to help create such a world.”

Over the past decade, DONG Energy has transformed itself from an energy company based on coal and oil to a global leader in renewable energy. The company has increased earnings considerably, while reducing the use of coal in its power stations and building out new offshore wind farms (see attachment). Since 2006, carbon emissions have been reduced by 52%, and by 2023, they will have been reduced by 96% compared to 2006.

The new name – Ørsted – references the innovative Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted (1777-1851). Ørsted spearheaded several scientific discoveries, including the discovery of electromagnetism in 1820, which helped lay the scientific foundation for how today’s societies are powered.

As part of becoming Ørsted, a new logo and brand identity will be introduced. The new brand identity is inspired by the Danish design tradition in being simple, functional and human and supporting a sustainable way of life. The brand identity will consist of a full spectrum of colours, inspired by Scandinavian nature and the Danish 20th century artist Vilhelm Lundstrøm.