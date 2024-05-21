Marine Link
Charlotte Røjgaard Joins CIMAC Board

May 21, 2024

Source: CIMAC

CIMAC has welcomed Charlotte Røjgaard, Bureau Veritas, as a new board member.

She will act as Vice President Working Groups. Røjgaard succeeds Marko Dekena who recently decided to leave the CIMAC Board after many years in various roles.

Røjgaard is the Global Marine Fuels Director at Bureau Veritas. She holds a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark and an executive MBA in Shipping and Logistics from Copenhagen Business School. She has already been an active member in CIMAC Working Groups for most of her career.

CIMAC is the leading global non-profit association promoting the development of ship propulsion, train drive and power generation. The association consists of National Member Associations and Corporate Members in America, Asia and Europe. CIMAC provides a forum for technical interchange with all parties interested in piston engines, gas turbine systems, non-shaftline propulsion systems, automation and controls, system integration and digitalization solutions.

