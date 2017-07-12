Golar LNG Cuts Dubai FSRU Charter
Golar LNG Partners has agreed with the charterer of the Golar Freeze FSRU, Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) certain amendments to the existing time charter that was due to end in May 2020.
