Marine Link
Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Ellis Named Chembulk Tanker CEO

November 1, 2017

Chembulk Tankers appointed David Ellis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Jack Noonan who will retire after 10 years of leading the team at Chembulk Tankers.
 
Effective November 1, 2017, Jack will take on the role of CEO Emeritus through the balance of the year and will continue to advise and counsel Chembulk as part of the leadership transition.
 
Ellis has more than 30 years in chemical and petroleum transportation experience, including over 20 years with Odfjell SE in various leadership roles culminating in the global leadership position in Odfjell’s joint venture with Lindsay Goldberg. He most recently served as CEO of Waypoint Solutions LLC, a Houston-based company he founded in 2016 to develop, buy, and operate midstream assets.
 
 
Chembulk Tankers operates a fleet of 27 fully stainless-steel petrochemical tankers and two LPG carriers.
 
 
