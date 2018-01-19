Chembulk Tankers Issues USD 200mln Bond
Chembulk Tankers announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Chembulk Holding LLC, has priced USD 200 million in senior secured bonds which will carry a coupon of 8.00% and be due in February 2023.
