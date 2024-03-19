Marine Link
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Chemical Tanker Capsizes Off Coast of Japan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 19, 2024

© oporkka / Adobe Stock

A South Korean-flagged chemical tanker has capsized off the coast of Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, with operations to rescue the crew underway, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Coast Guard.

The tanker, Keoyoung Sun, requested assistance after 0700 local time (2200 GMT), reporting the vessel was tilting over, and had 11 crew onboard with four people rescued so far, NHK reported.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

