C-Hero Announces First Responder Rescue Kits

Greenbrae, Calif.-based provider of man overboard rescue systems C-Hero has introduced a new recue pole.

The newest rescue pole in the manufacturer's product lineup, the C-Hero Rescue Kit is designed to reach the person in need, attach a recovery strap and allow a rapid one or two-person recovery. The Recovery Kit can be ordered with an 8’ or 11’ reach, weighs under 9 lbs., and fits in a 38” x 26” x 3” space for police or fire vehicles and vessels where space is at a premium.

In addition, the company's davits now offer a fixed position, hinge up or swivel to the side, for ease of pulling the person over the bulwarks. The davits combined with the rescue poles allow for a one-person rescue.

C-Hero's VR-12 or HR-12 rescue poles come with a 14’ reach and provide vertical or horizontal rescues.