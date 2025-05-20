Chevron Hires MMA Offshore’s PSV to Support Assets off Australia

MMA Offshore, a subsidiary of Cyan Renewables, has secured a multi-year contract from Chevron Australia for its platform supply vessel (PSV) MMA Plover.

The vessel has been contracted to provide marine logistics support to Chevron’s Barrow Island and Wheatstone assets, located off the coast of Western Australia.

The assets are producing natural gas for Western Australia and liquified natural gas (LNG) for the Asia Pacific region, and house one of the world’s largest Carbon Capture and Storage systems.

The vessel will undergo an extensive modification program to enable the carriage of up to 90 TEU (20 ft-equivalent unit sea containers).

“This contract reflects MMA’s capability to deliver a comprehensive, high-value solution that goes beyond the provision of a vessel, reinforcing the trust and confidence our valued clients place in us.

“We are looking forward to supporting Chevron Australia through this long-term contract and to providing a superior service at their two world class gas projects, which have become pillars of energy security for Australia and the broader Asia Pacific region,” said Keng Lin Lee, Cyan Renewables Group CEO.