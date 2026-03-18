Chicago Propeller Club to Host Author John U. Bacon for Edmund Fitzgerald Event

The Chicago Propeller Club has announced its first event of 2026, featuring author John U. Bacon discussing his book The Gales of November and the enduring story of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.

The event will take place on April 14 at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago’s West Loop and will include a live conversation between Bacon and Tom Wiater, President of Central Marine Logistics.

Bacon’s book is regarded as the definitive account of the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the 729-foot Great Lakes freighter that sank on Lake Superior in November 1975 with the loss of all 29 crew members. In researching the book, Bacon conducted more than 100 interviews with families, friends and former crewmates connected to the tragedy.

The evening will include complimentary food and drinks and offers maritime professionals a rare opportunity to hear directly from the author behind one of the most compelling books written about Great Lakes and US shipping.

Event details

Date: Thursday, April 14

Time: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm CDT

Venue: Guinness Open Gate Brewery, 901 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL

Tickets:

$75 for Chicago Propeller Club members

$95 for non-members

Register on Eventbrite