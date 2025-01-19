China Adds Green Shipbuilding to its Booming Industry Record

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers has taken delivery of the Green Rizhao, a 77,000dwt general cargo ship which was certified as being built with zero carbon emissions by China Classification Society (CCS).

The vessel’s maiden voyage will involve transporting machinery and containers from Chinese Ports to Brazil.

The news comes as China's shipbuilding boom saw the nation account for 55.7% of deliveries and 74.1% of orders in 2024. Its shipbuilding capabilities have advanced to include 24,000 TEU container ships, LNG carriers and cruise ships such as the Adora Magic City. A second cruise ship is now under construction.

During the year, China Shipbuilding Group and Qatar Energy Group signed 18+6 contracts for the world's largest 271,000 cubic meter ultra-large LNG carriers - the world's largest single shipbuilding order record.

The nation is also positioning itself for ships with alternative fuels hand increased its market share from 31.5% in 2021 to 78.5% in 2024.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Trade Representative's office found China's targeted dominance of the global shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors is "unreasonable" and is "actionable" under U.S. trade law.



