Marine Link
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

China Adds Green Shipbuilding to its Booming Industry Record

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 19, 2025

Source: CSSC

Source: CSSC

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers has taken delivery of the Green Rizhao, a 77,000dwt general cargo ship which was certified as being built with zero carbon emissions by China Classification Society (CCS).

The vessel’s maiden voyage will involve transporting machinery and containers from Chinese Ports to Brazil.

The news comes as China's shipbuilding boom saw the nation account for 55.7% of deliveries and 74.1% of orders in 2024. Its shipbuilding capabilities have advanced to include 24,000 TEU container ships, LNG carriers and cruise ships such as the Adora Magic City. A second cruise ship is now under construction.

During the year, China Shipbuilding Group and Qatar Energy Group signed 18+6 contracts for the world's largest 271,000 cubic meter ultra-large LNG carriers - the world's largest single shipbuilding order record.

The nation is also positioning itself for ships with alternative fuels hand increased its market share from 31.5% in 2021 to 78.5% in 2024.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Trade Representative's office found China's targeted dominance of the global shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors is "unreasonable" and is "actionable" under U.S. trade law.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

New Products, Technologies & Systems

Accuracy Needed for Hard Talk on Ship Emissions

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week