Friday, April 25, 2025
China Cites Their Disputed Sea Structure As a Fish Breeding Facility

April 24, 2025

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (April 24) that its structure in disputed waters is a legitimate fishery breeding facility and compliant with both domestic and international law.

The South Korean government had earlier expressed "deep concern" over China erecting a sea structure off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“China is willing to work with South Korea to continue to strengthen dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues,” said Guo Jiakun, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson during a briefing in China.

The structure in a disputed area of the Yellow Sea, known in South Korea as the West Sea, has raised alarm bells in Seoul over concerns China could be seeking to stake claims in the Provisional Maritime Zone, where the countries' exclusive economic zones overlap.

(Reuters)

