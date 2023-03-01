China-flagged Cargo Ship Sinks Off Russia's Sakhalin Island

A China-flagged cargo ship sank in the Strait of Tartary off the coast of Russia's Sakhalin island, the press service of Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told TASS on Wednesday, adding there were no casualties.

"The crew of 21 citizens of the People's Republic of China got onto the ice and was then taken on board of an approaching ship," TASS cited the press service.

"Everyone is well, there were no casualties."





(Reuters - Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)