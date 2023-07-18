China's First Home-Grown Large Cruise Ship Starts Sea Trials

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, has departed from Shanghai for sea trials.

The 135,500 gross tonne vessel was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. It is being classified by Lloyd’s Register and China Classification Society.

The vessel has 2,125 guest rooms and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers. The public entertainment area is over 40,000 square meters (nearly six standard football fields) over 16 floors. There are large performing arts centers, large restaurants, specialty restaurants, various bars, cafes, art corridors, SPAs, water parks and other colorful leisure and entertainment facilities, as well as the largest duty-free shop on the sea, Mahua FunAge drama, marine exploration camp integrating artificial intelligence, and 5G coverage. The yard says it’s more luxurious than a five-star hotel.

The hull painting has taken inspiration from the Dunhuang Murals, with the theme of "Silk Road" and the selection of Dunhuang Flying Apsaras and Celestial Maidens Scattered Flowers with Chinese aesthetics. It integrates classic colors and agile lines, innovatively displaying the charm of Eastern culture and bringing a new aesthetic experience, says CSSC.

The vessel uses podded electric propulsion system with 62.4MV main diesel generators and two 16.8MW pod thrusters. It is equipped with 20 extra large lifeboats, with a rated crew of 314 people per boat, which can accommodate more than 90% of the maximum lifesaving capacity of the ship.

Adora Magic City is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.



